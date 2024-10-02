WATCH TV LIVE

Cook Poll: Harris, Trump Deadlocked in Swing States

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 03:14 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are deadlocked in every battleground state, according to new polling released Wednesday by the Cook Political Report.

Harris holds slight leads in head-to-head matchups in five of the seven main battleground states (by 3 percentage points in Michigan, 2 in Arizona and Wisconsin and 1 in Nevada and Pennsylvania) while Trump leads in Georgia by 2 points.

The presidential nominees are tied in North Carolina.

The poll, conducted Sept. 19-25 across seven battleground states among 2,941 likely voters, has a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points in Pennsylvania, 4.8 points in Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin and 4.9 points in Arizona and Nevada.

It also found:

  • More voters trust Trump to handle the economy (50-45 points) and immigration (51-42 points) while an equal amount (47%) trust Harris and Trump to get inflation and the cost of living under control.
  • Harris' lead among independents dropped from 8 points to 2 points.
  • In the seven states combined, Harris leads Trump in a head-to-head matchup 49% to 48%.

The survey was done in collaboration with the Democratic firm BSG and the Republican firm GS Strategy Group.

