Shaffer to Newsmax: Nigeria Strikes Beat Back Radical Islam

U.S. military strikes in Nigeria reflect long-standing counterterrorism efforts against radical Islam and were coordinated with Nigerian authorities, retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer said Friday.

The president of Project Sentinel said on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that U.S. airstrikes in Nigeria ordered by President Donald Trump were consistent with long-running counterterrorism efforts in sub-Saharan Africa and designed to defend Christians targeted by extremist groups.

Shaffer responded to Democrat criticism questioning the legality and scope of the operation.

"It's a continuation of a policy that started long before the Trump administration came in," he said. "I commanded the operating base Alpha, which focused on intelligence collection and special operations in sub-Saharan Africa."

"That included all these, you know, Chad, Nigeria, Libya. Let's see, what else? Sudan," Shaffer said.

"So we have seen radical Islam — first, al-Qaida, now, ISIS — metastasizes and grows in strength and influence, and they target Christians. So this is not new.

"This is something we've had an effort going for at least the last 20 years. And this is simply expanding, I think, a righteous and correct policy."

"Remember, the country knew we were going to do it. We did it in concert with them.

"We've been working with Nigeria for decades, so I am appalled and not surprised that the Democrats are pushing back against something that clearly was meant to defend those who are innocent Christians trying to live their lives."

Trump said he delayed the strikes until Christmas Day to send a message to groups he alleges are targeting Christians.

Nigerian officials praised the operation and said the government provided U.S. forces with intelligence support.

Democrats have raised concerns about the legality of the strikes, arguing they were ordered without explicit congressional authorization.

