Rep. Mike Baumgartner to Newsmax: ISIS Targeting Christians a 'Fact on Ground'

Rep. Michael Baumgartner, R-Wash., who recently returned from a trip to Nigeria, told Newsmax Friday about his firsthand experiences seeing Christians persecuted in the African nation.

Baumgartner was appearing a day after President Donald Trump ordered strikes on "ISIS Terrorist Scum" in Nigeria after the president said they killed Christians in the African country's northwest region.

The Washington congressman said he returned three days ago from Nigeria, where he met with both government officials and leaders of the Christian community.

"They very much felt like they were under attack," Baumgartner said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"They told us personal stories of people they knew being attacked by Islamist militants, and they were very pleased that President Trump and Republicans were taking note, and that they felt like they were not alone, and that going into the Christmas season, their pleas were being heard."

Baumgartner said media coverage downplaying the persecution of Christians in Nigeria was "Trump derangement syndrome."

"These people that are saying this isn't happening should go to the same lunch where I went to where we were meeting with pastors and ministers," he said.

"Nigerians on the ground that talk about how their communities are not safe and that Islamic extremists are targeting them with kidnappings and killings."

"It's unfortunate that these detractors that are saying this stuff is fake can't remove themselves from their own partisan political binders and just look at the facts on the ground and the facts that are being Christians attacked," Baumgartner continued.

"It is good for Nigerian government and for the communities there, both Muslims and Christians alike, that extremists be rooted out.

"This is in America's national security interests, and it certainly is the right thing to do."

"The facts on the ground speak for themselves. This is bringing hope to the Christian communities there."

Trump announced the strikes on Truth Social, referencing an earlier warning in November when he said Nigeria had been labeled a "country of particular concern" over religious violence.

Trump said that if the killings continued, "there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was."

Nigeria stressed the operation was part of a wider counterterrorism effort and not an attack tied to religion.

Nigerian officials said their priority is protecting civilian life and national unity.

