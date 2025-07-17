Shaffer to Newsmax: Trump Was Right to Avoid Long Conflict With Iran

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax that President Donald Trump did the right thing with a limited strike against Iran.

Shaffer told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday that it appeared Trump rejected a series of strikes that could have gone on for weeks. "So if it's true, it is indeed in line with President Trump's philosophy."

Shaffer said it should come as no surprise to anyone that Trump does not want the U.S. involved in military conflicts, especially anything that is drawn out. "He doesn't want to get us engaged," Shaffer said.

Trump waited after Israel initially launched strikes at Iran’s nuclear weapons processing sites before he sent U.S. forces in to support the Israeli actions. And within just a couple of days after the U.S. strike, Trump was able to announce a cease-fire arrangement with Iran.

Shaffer said there are political forces at play in America that would be more than happy with extended engagements involving the U.S military. "You have to recognize at this point there are, let's just be blunt, neocons who want to have a long-term engagement where we're at war with Iran," he said.

He said Trump is more comfortable leading the U.S. away from that. "And I think President Trump recognizes there are people, well, like Senator Graham, Lindsey Graham, who would love to have a sustained long war," Shaffer said.

Shaffer said the president was right to stick to his principles. "He doesn't want to do that," he said. "It's not wise. And why upset the economic potential for the Middle East by going to long term? So I think it was a wise choice by President Trump to do the brief but effective hit and back off and go back to diplomacy."

Iran's Parliament has decided there should be no further negotiations with the U.S. and Israel over nuclear weapons production and long-term peace until a list of preconditions is met.

