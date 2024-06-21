WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tony shaffer | blaine holt | russia | north korea | biden

Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Biden Erased All US Gains With NKorea

By    |   Friday, 21 June 2024 06:10 PM EDT

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration's weakness regarding North Korea has erased "all gains" that former President Donald Trump made with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim signed an agreement Wednesday that pledges mutual aid if either country faces "aggression." Shaffer said Putin will also teach North Korea "how to shrug off sanctions."

"These things are being lost," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt joined the conversation and said that the current U.S. administration's strategy with Russia of "poking the bear" is not working.

"It's time for serious people to come into the room and to say, You know what? We do have to sit down. We do have to talk. These are nuclear weapons. We are on the brink," he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

