Shaffer, Holt to Newsmax: WH Comms Adviser's Diss of Vets 'Not Acceptable'

When National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby made a dismissive comment about military veterans critical of the Biden-Harris administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, he apparently thought he was sending it internally to White House staffers. The only problem was that he accidentally cc'd a Fox News journalist on the note, which was reportedly sent on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11.

"Obviously no use in responding. A 'handful' of vets indeed and all of one stripe," Kirby's email read, according to the outlet.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer and retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax Thursday that Kirby's put-down of the nation's veterans is "not acceptable."

"I think he's forgotten he's going to return to private life at some point and I would think he'd want to be welcomed by his Navy colleagues back," Shaffer said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "I think he forgets where he comes from. John's ego has become the primary driver of his future, and that's a very bleak future. Chris, imagine that you've become so numb to the needs, to the history, to the honor and integrity of the uniform you once wore.

"Think about that," he continued. "That's John Kirby, and I feel sorry for the man that he has become so detached from the Navy, who I respect. I have many Navy friends, I'm dating a Navy lieutenant commander right now, I have the greatest respect for them, and yet, somehow, this guy has the lack of cojones to actually stand up and actually honor the service of those who gave the last full measure of devotion. It's not acceptable. I think John's got some really hard days coming."

Holt said Kirby's comments are a window into the Biden-Harris administration and reveal how it really views members of the military.

"Look, this is karmic rebate — it's happening," Holt said. "He hit the 'reply all' button. Which of us has not done that? Except for this is like a shot heard round the world. First off, going back, I was in his peer group. So, he's always had a reputation of really not being one of us in the operational scheme of things. He's much more comfortable at a cocktail party where you might find senators or the elites of Hollywood and D.C., but what this does, is it actually says the truth. This administration, of which he is a very loyal member, they believe in the concept of cannon fodder. They believe that we're chattel and that's why they don't mind getting us into a lot of wars because of this."

The reporter's question reportedly addressed comments from four veterans who blasted Kirby as "trying to cover" for the administration's botched exit from Afghanistan.

"Clearly, I didn't realize you were on the chain," Kirby later admitted to the journalist.

