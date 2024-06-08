Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Hostage Rescue Put 'Wind Back in the Sail'

The news that the Israeli military has rescued four hostages seized by Hamas on Oct. 7 has "put the wind back in the sail for bold military action," but the only way that remains to resolve the war in Gaza is for the Israel Defense Forces to go in and eliminate the Palestinian fighters in a full-blown offensive, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, the president of Project Sentinel, told Newsmax Saturday.

"The Israelis are known for bold action," said Shaffer, appearing on Newsmax's "The Count" with retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt. "When I was a kid in 1977, they did the impossible: the raid on Entebbe in Uganda. It's good to see that spirit, that capability is still alive."

According to reports, Hamas is believed to be still holding 80 hostages, including eight Americans, Shaffer noted.

Meanwhile, Holt said it's difficult to say why there are still people who support Hamas and are protesting against the Israelis, but leadership is vital.

"In distancing themselves from our ally, Israel, the administration has created a very fertile environment for all of these brainwashed youth who don't understand the true history of what's happened over time," said Holt. "They don't understand the nature of Hamas. They don't understand when they say 'from the river to the sea' what they're talking about."

And this puts Israel in an isolated position, said Holt.

"We could have seen this rescue months ago," he said. "They would have already conquered Hamas, had we just stood by our ally and explained to the American people why standing by Israel is so important."

But instead, President Joe Biden's actions have emboldened Iran, which backs not only Hamas but Hezbollah, said Holt.

"Hezbollah looks like it's going to be the second front in a much bloodier war that's just over the horizon," said Holt.

Meanwhile, reports indicated Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is warning that Europe is "defenseless," and Shaffer said that is also a warning that the "constant poking the bear" that the West is doing is not helping.

"He is saying, 'You need to reconsider before something happens,'" said Shaffer. "He has drawn some pretty clear red lines. Most of the equipment and weapons that would be needed to defeat Russia have been sent to Ukraine."

Putin has also admitted that Biden sent him a letter, said Shaffer, adding that the United States is owed an explanation about what the letter says.

"These are very serious days," Holt agreed. "Putin is threatening Europe, and Europe is not ready for this ... This is very dangerous for all of us, even right here at home."

