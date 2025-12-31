Tony Perkins to Newsmax: Chick-Fil-A 'Dug In' on DEI

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, appeared Wednesday on Newsmax to criticize Chick-fil-A for maintaining its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, arguing the company has strayed from its religious roots.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Perkins told guest host Todd Starnes that while many major corporations, including Coca-Cola, are scaling back DEI programs amid political and consumer pushback, Chick-fil-A has "dug in" on policies he described as "woke."

Perkins said this stance is especially notable given the fast-food chain's long-standing Christian identity and the legacy of its founder, S. Truett Cathy.

"But yet, we have Chick-fil-A that really has dug in on this, which is quite astounding given their, as you pointed out, their faith background. I mean," Perkins said.

Perkins referenced Chick-fil-A's high-profile defense of traditional marriage more than a decade ago, which sparked nationwide boycotts but also solidified support among conservative consumers.

He said the company's current direction, including what he characterized as celebrations of same-sex marriage at some locations, represents a clear departure from those values.

While Perkins said he does not regret previously supporting Chick-fil-A, he emphasized that the company has "clearly changed."

He urged consumers who disagree with DEI and related social policies to respond by taking their business elsewhere, warning that such initiatives can ultimately harm companies financially.

"It's one thing to hold yourself out as a faith-based company," Perkins said, "but then to embrace values that are counter to that."

