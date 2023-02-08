Rep. Gonzales to Newsmax: No Tangible Results on Border

The theme of President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech shouldn't have been, "Let's finish the job," it should have been "Let's start the job," with a discussion on how to secure the southern border, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Spicer & Co."

Biden on Tuesday called for an answer to America's fentanyl problem, which prompted some GOP lawmakers to yell, "Border!" in the House chamber.

One Republican shouted, "It's your fault."

"Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year," Biden said before he was interrupted.

When Republicans said Biden needs to close the border, he replied, "You got it," but didn't follow up with details.

"So, let's launch a major surge to stop fentanyl production, sale, and trafficking, with more drug detection machines to inspect cargo and stop pills and powder at the border," Biden continued.

Gonzales, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said the No. 1 issue on the border is "enforcement" but that the administration is not doing that much.

"Let's have a discussion on how we secure the border and not with rhetoric, not with left-leaning rhetoric saying everything's OK, we're going to throw a couple Band-Aids on it, but with actual tangible results," Gonzales told Newsmax.

"And I would argue Republicans can't fall for the trap of us going into the rhetoric lane either. We need, especially a district like mine at 42% of the southern border, we need real tangible results that will end this border crisis, not 10 years from now but today."

Fentanyl seizures across the southern border skyrocketed in 2022, with 9,400 pounds of the drug seized by the U.S. government from October to December.

Gonzales also slammed Biden's approach to China and said House Republicans need to "roll up our sleeves and go to work" after the president said during his speech that he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Washington seeks "competition, not conflict" and that the U.S. would defend its interests.

