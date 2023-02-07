More Evidence That DeSantis Will Run for President

Allies of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis have made moves that could help support a presidential bid in 2024, though the governor has not announced one.

Two veteran Republican consultants, Phil Cox and Liesl Hickey, have begun headhunting for a new super PAC. According to Puck's Peter Hamby, the group is "all but certain to be the official super PAC of the DeSantis campaign" should he mount a bid for the White House.

Politico reports that several GOP legislators in the governor's home state are gearing up to help defend his "signature programs" in court, as well as settle an ongoing feud with Disney.

"Presidential campaigns aside, I have every interest in helping the governor," state Rep. Tom Leek, a Republican and the chair of the Florida state House's central budget committee. "What the governor is doing is helping the people of Florida."

The Florida Legislature recently passed a bill to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District that Disney has held control over since it was created in 1967 and replace it with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which would be run by a board of supervisors selected by the governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate.

It would also ban anyone who has ever worked for Disney from sitting on that board.