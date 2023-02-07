×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | super pac | florida | disney

More Evidence That DeSantis Will Run for President

Ron DeSantis
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 February 2023 02:33 PM EST

Allies of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis have made moves that could help support a presidential bid in 2024, though the governor has not announced one.

Two veteran Republican consultants, Phil Cox and Liesl Hickey, have begun headhunting for a new super PAC. According to Puck's Peter Hamby, the group is "all but certain to be the official super PAC of the DeSantis campaign" should he mount a bid for the White House.

Politico reports that several GOP legislators in the governor's home state are gearing up to help defend his "signature programs" in court, as well as settle an ongoing feud with Disney.

"Presidential campaigns aside, I have every interest in helping the governor," state Rep. Tom Leek, a Republican and the chair of the Florida state House's central budget committee. "What the governor is doing is helping the people of Florida."

The Florida Legislature recently passed a bill to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District that Disney has held control over since it was created in 1967 and replace it with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which would be run by a board of supervisors selected by the governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate.

It would also ban anyone who has ever worked for Disney from sitting on that board.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Allies of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis have made moves that could help support a presidential bid in 2024, though the governor has not announced one.
ron desantis, super pac, florida, disney
215
2023-33-07
Tuesday, 07 February 2023 02:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved