Rep. Gonzales to Newsmax: HHS 'Failed' Minors at Border

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, asserted that the immigration policies of the Biden administration endangered the lives of hundreds of thousands of migrant children who passed through the border, telling Newsmax on Monday that Health and Human Services "failed us."

Gonzales appeared on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on the eve of the House Homeland Security hearing on trafficked, exploited, and missing minors linked to the Biden administration.

"HHS is responsible, and they have failed us," Gonzales said.

At issue, he said, is that HHS released an untold number of minors to unvetted sponsors in the U.S.

"What happens is these children show up at the border. Oftentimes, they have a name of a sponsor and an address written on their clothing or in a piece of paper. And HHS is supposed to vet everyone in that household," he told Van Susteren. "That's what they used to do. But because of this border crisis, they just let people go without really doing any extensive background check into who they were letting go. Hundreds of thousands of children."

Tuesday's hearing, of which Gonzales will be a part, will focus on the migrant minor victims of the Biden-Harris administration.

"It's absolutely disgusting what is happening, what has happened to these children. Nobody cares. The Biden administration is responsible for it. The Trump administration is going to fix it with the help of the House Homeland Security Committee," Gonzales added.

Gonzales was asked how these kids make it from the border to sponsors in the U.S.

"It's absolutely coordinated," he said. "The traffickers already know this, and they're using our policies against us."

