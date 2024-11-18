Rep. Rich McCormick to Newsmax: Biden's Border Forces Trump's Hand

President Joe Biden took "drastic measures" to open the border, which has forced President-elect Donald Trump to vow to declare a "national emergency" to deport illegal migrants using "military assets," according to Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., on Newsmax.

Biden "basically disrupted a sovereign nations border, invited people in wholesale," McCormick told "National Report."

"That's why he had record number of people coming across, not just the number of people, but the people that came across, being Chinese nationals, Iranian nationals, people from Venezuelan jails, people who are dangerous people who could be spying on us … we had incidences where we had a Georgian killed by an illegal immigrant," McCormick added.

"And quite frankly, when they talked about bringing excessive numbers of Border Patrol agents down to the border, they only did it to process people in. And even them doing that, they had 2 million getaways.

"This has been a very dangerous thing, a very expensive thing. It's been done for no other reason than to skew future elections. It's despicable, and it needs to be corrected right away."

Trump on Monday said he will declare a national emergency and use the military to execute his mass deportation plans.

Conservative activist Tom Fitton said earlier this month on social media that "reports are incoming" that Trump is "prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program."

Trump reposted Fitton's post Monday with the comment, "TRUE."

