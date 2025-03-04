Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Women's Sports Protections Are an American Issue

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said Tuesday on Newsmax that the debate over transgender participation in women's sports is not a partisan matter but a fundamental American issue.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Tuberville criticized Senate Democrats for voting against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. The legislation aimed to ensure that female athletes compete only against biological females in school sports.

"They don't have any leadership," Tuberville said. "If they had any leadership at all, [Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer would have said, 'Listen, let's pass this. Get it out of the way. We don't want this to be an election issue.' But they all voted against it."

Tuberville stressed that the issue transcends party lines, calling it a matter of "common sense."

"It's not a Democrat or Republican issue," he said. "It's an American issue. We're going to destroy women's sports, is what's going to happen."

The former Auburn University football coach also praised President Donald Trump for issuing an executive order, though he argued that a permanent legislative solution is necessary.

"Thank God President Trump is in office. He did an executive order," Tuberville said. "But we've got to make this 100% for life."

The issue gained renewed attention after North Carolina high school volleyball player Peyton McNabb suffered a severe injury when struck in the face by a ball hit by a transgender opponent. The New York Post reported that McNabb was knocked unconscious for 30 minutes.

Tuberville expressed concern about the growing number of incidents involving transgender athletes competing against women, referencing other sports as well.

"I've seen videos of this, Rob," he said. "I also saw the young man boxing against the woman in the Olympics. It's just totally wrong. And they know that. They're just playing politics."

He added that Trump planned to highlight McNabb's case in an upcoming speech, using it as an example of the risks posed to female athletes.

"He's going to have this young lady there and just show an example of what could happen to any young lady across this country when it comes to participating against biological men," Tuberville said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com