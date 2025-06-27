Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: High Court Reached 'Commonsense' Rulings

Supreme Court rulings in cases affecting minors on Friday were "commonsense" matters that will protect young people from harm, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said on Newsmax Friday.

In rulings handed down on Friday, the high court upheld a Texas law aimed at blocking anyone under the age of 18 from seeing online pornography, and in a separate case, ruled that Maryland parents can pull their children out of public schools that use LGBTQ storybooks.

In the Texas case, Tuberville noted on "National Report" that three justices voted against the measure to protect children.

"There's so much out there now that's accessible," Tuberville said. "A lot of these children have phones at age 7, 8, 9 years old. We have to be able to watch what they're looking at, reading all the Instagram, all the things that are on the internet now. Some of it is just god-awful."

He added that several other states are instituting similar laws to those in Texas but said the case in question "should never have made it to the Supreme Court."

It was also commonsense in the Maryland case for the high court to rule in favor of parents who are against books containing LGBTQ language, said Tuberville.

"Why in the world would we be teaching kids something other than reading, writing, and reading books?" he said. "There are millions of books out there that kids can read at school that they can learn from, not being indoctrinated to. And that's what's happening in a lot of especially our lower classes. Now, a lot of these kids are being pushed toward that direction, and we've got to watch it. "

Tuberville also discussed the ongoing work in the Senate on the tax and spending megabill and doubled down on his call for Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough to be removed from her office after she rejected several key Medicaid provisions in the legislation.

"In your lifetime, you might have an opportunity to have just a handful of five or six reconciliation opportunities with the House, the Senate, and the White House," said Tuberville. "We have that now as Republicans. But what did we do? We did not hire our own parliamentarian."

Tuberville said that he wouldn't want to "coach a football team with the other team's referees from that hometown. We're doing the same thing here."

MacDonough, he said, stopped several provisions for Medicaid "that had to do with Obamacare, and it is costing the American taxpayers a fortune … yes, she needs to be fired. Let go. Let's hire our own."

Tuberville pointed out that there will be another reconciliation bill within the next year, and said that "if we use the same parliamentarian, we're going to be in the same situation."

However, even with the roadblocks being thrown up on the bill, Tuberville said he still thinks the measure will deliver the funding for border enforcement that Americans are demanding and are part of President Donald Trump's mandate.

"We have to fund the border wall," he said. "We have to have a physical wall to keep [illegal immigrants] out."

Tuberville added that he'll still vote for the bill, even though the parliamentarian has "kicked all this stuff out."

"The tax cuts alone are worth voting for because it's 22% that we save all Americans," he said. "It gets the economy going, gives President Trump the opportunity to get manufacturing back into our country. It's a good bill."

