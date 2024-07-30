Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: 'We Have No Leaders' at Secret Service

In light of the failed the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that "we have no leaders" at our federal security agencies.

"We have followers," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

On Tuesday, the acting director of the Secret Service, Ronald Rowe, testified before Senate lawmakers about the lapses in security that led up to 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks nearly killing Trump during a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Former Director Kimbery Cheatle resigned after repeated pressure from members of both parties.

Tuberville said there is a "common denominator" that explains what he considers the repeated failures of America's most critical agencies.

"It's all the top echelon of the CIA, the FBI, the IRS, and now the Secret Service. It's a disaster. And it's the people that are in leadership situations. We have no leaders. We have followers," he said.

"They put this woman in as director of Secret Service. And she had worked for Frito-Lay and Pepsi-Cola, and she's supposed to protect our leaders across this country. Total failure and all."

Tuberville added that whistleblowers have said "somebody is going to be assassinated" if the government does not correct its security agencies.

"We can't afford for [President Joe] Biden to get assassinated. We can't afford [Vice President] Kamala Harris to be assassinated. We can't afford for President Trump to be assassinated."

"We are the laughingstock of the world. And we're up here running around in circles," he continued.

"We spend billions and billions and trillions of dollars. We don't know where it's going. And we we're not following up on people trying to kill the leaders of this country. It's an absolute disgrace."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com