Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Rick Scott Best for Senate GOP

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is his choice — and the right choice — to become Senate majority leader because he's the one most closely aligned with President-elect Donald Trump.

"Rick Scott was a businessman and they speak the same language. And I think that really separates him from the pack," Tuberville said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

On Wednesday morning, Senate Republicans will choose between Scott and Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, to replace outgoing Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Tuberville was asked what differentiates Scott from Thune and Cornyn.

"He hasn't been in politics all of his life. He was governor of Florida. He's been around President Trump. Plus he's been 100% on his side since [Trump] came out for a reelection two years ago," Tuberville said.

"But again, we're like a big family here. But I want a different direction," he added. "Time is not on our side. It's going to go by very quickly. And we got to get President Trump off to a great start. And that starts with a very strong Senate."

Tuberville, however, stopped short of saying Trump should come out publicly for Republicans to rally around Scott.

"But I think it's good that President Trump's got all of his surrogates around him saying, 'Hey, Rick Scott's the guy, Rick Scott's the guy.' I think you can put two and two together there and figure out what President Trump would like to see," Tuberville told Schmitt. "We've all got to work together, and we'll do it the right way. I think a lot of people are struggling right now to make that decision, but it shouldn't be a hard decision."

"So I think it's going to be pretty close. I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm hearing some good things on Rick Scott's side. People are starting to open up a little bit, kind of understanding — this is President Trump's time. He did this for the American people. He deserves the people that he wants in office."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com