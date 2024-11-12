Sen. Rick Scott on Leader Role: Trump's Agenda Priority

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said if he is elected Senate majority leader, he will work to advance President-elect Donald Trump's agenda.

Scott is competing for the spot with Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, with the elections being held Wednesday. Trump has yet to endorse a candidate.

Cornyn and Thune are seen as the front-runners, with Scott considered a long shot.

A pro-Scott online campaign has begun with Trump supporters launching aggressive attacks against Thune and Cornyn, including attacking their family members, Punchbowl News reported Tuesday.

Scott didn't encourage or condone the social media blitz when interviewed by Punchbowl. He said he appreciated that voters are providing feedback.

"These people are excited Trump won, and they just want to make sure whoever's going to be the Senate leader is going to be all on board with Trump's agenda," Scott told Punchbowl. "They're comfortable that I'm that person."

Scott, who was elected to a second term last week, has declined to criticize Cornyn and Thune, Punchbowl said, instead making a pitch to the GOP Senate conference about what he could bring as leader.

"My pitch is pretty simple," he said. "I'm a business guy who gets things done, and I'm completely on board with Donald Trump's agenda. It's as simple as that. As a conference, not me, but as a conference, we will be very clear about what we'll accomplish. It will be identical to the Trump agenda."

Senate aides told Punchbowl they expect Scott to be the lowest vote-getter, though a Trump endorsement could change things. It is unknown if Scott voters would back Thune or Cornyn on a second ballot, Punchbowl reported.