Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Biden Owns Afghanistan 'Debacle'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that there's a good reason why President Joe Biden hasn't talked about the deaths of American service members at Abbey Gate in Kabul, Afghanistan, very often since 2021 — his reckless withdrawal from Afghanistan killed all 13 of them.

But Biden brought it up Tuesday in his final address as president to the United Nations General Assembly, saying it "was a hard decision but the right decision," adding that the August 2021 pullout "was a decision accompanied by tragedy."

"Well, first of all, that news hit right there was probably as long a news hit as he's had since that happened," Tuberville told "American Agenda." "He didn't bring that subject up very often in the last three years, unfortunately. And it was their fault. The Biden administration, they came in, they did it all wrong. President [Donald] Trump was going to pull out but he was not going to do it recklessly. And that's how we did it."

Biden added in his address that "I think about those lost lives every day."

He should, Tuberville said.

"And we got these poor young people killed on both sides, with a lot of people killed from Afghanistan. … It was just a total debacle," Tuberville said. "I'm on the Armed Services Committee — I went through every one of these hearings and it was a shame just listening to Gen. [Kenneth] McKenzie, who was in charge of taking our troops out and basically saying, 'I was totally against this. I told him, we can't do it, we can't do it this way. It's got to be more organized.'

"But Joe Biden says, 'I want us out. I want us out right now.' And he's got blood on his hands … and that's the reason he didn't talk about it very often."

