Tuberville to Newsmax: Iran Went From Bankrupt to Billionaires

Sen. Tommy Tuberville told Newsmax that Iran went from nearly bankrupt under former President Donald Trump to swimming in billions during President Joe Biden's tenure.

Appearing Monday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," the Alabama Republican suggested the Biden administration ignorantly fed into Tehran's terror activity via Hamas and Hezbollah by unfreezing billions in assets.

"Back when Joe Biden took the White House, and President Trump left, Iran was almost bankrupt. They didn't have any money, And Joe Biden eased up all the sanctions," Tuberville said. "They've made billions of dollars.

"Now, he's giving money to them," Tuberville said of the $6 billion in Iranian assets held up in Qatar that were initially unfrozen for a prisoner swap deal but have since been temporarily refrozen after Hamas' attack.

Tuberville added that he believes the war between Hamas, a proxy of Iran, and Israel is one of "good vs. evil."

"It's a disaster what happened there. We got to find out with the intelligence – or lack of intelligence. They will find that out," Tuberville stated. "But Hamas has got to be totally wiped out. We've got to go after them. They killed American citizens – they've got hostages."

Despite the recent events, Tuberville pledged to Salcedo that he would continue his controversial hold-up of hundreds of Pentagon promotions over its "woke" policies, specifically on abortion.

"I'm not lifting my holds unless they move this policy back the way it was," the senator said of a Department of Defense policy that reimburses service members seeking an abortion outside a state where the procedure is restricted.

"We're going to vote on this," he continued, referring to the policy, "or we're not going to have promotions for admirals and generals unless they do it one at a time."

