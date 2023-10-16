Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden Iran Comments 'Beyond Disbelief'

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday that the Biden administration's statements on Iran and the attack on Israel by Hamas are "beyond disbelief."

When asked over the weekend if Iran is "behind the Gaza war," Biden said during an interview, "I don't want to get into classified information, but to be very blunt with you there is no clear evidence of that. At this point, no evidence that Iran is behind any of this."

Holt said on "Wake Up America" that Biden's statement that the U.S. has yet to uncover evidence of Iran's direct involvement is "beyond disbelief," adding, "you don't need a security clearance in our country to know Iran's relationship to these proxy groups or what their intent is."

Biden administration spokesperson John Kirby said in an interview over the weekend that "Iran is broadly complicit" with the attack on Israel, but said that U.S. intelligence has yet to find direct evidence of "specific participation by Iran in these attacks," adding, "it doesn't mean we aren't looking for it."

Holt said on Monday that "there's no way that Hamas would go ahead and by itself, risk the funding, the training, the weapons they get from Iran, and then by itself just go off … on a sole mission by themselves to wreak havoc and horror and barbarism."

He added, "and that Iran, if they weren't consulted on it, wouldn't condemn that. That's just nuts. So the point is, we have to engage in the truth. Whether the swamp in D.C. wants to or not."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!