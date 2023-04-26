Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Sen. Warren 'Hates the Military'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., "hates the military" and is only pushing for 184 military promotions to move forward because it "supposedly involves abortion," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said on Newsmax.

Tuberville on Tuesday blocked the promotions in the latest chapter of his protest against the Pentagon's new abortion policy, which provides leave and covers expenses for service members who travel to have the procedure. Tuberville says the policy is a violation of federal law.

"They've had an abortion policy in the military for decades," Tuberville said Wednesday during an appearance on "John Bachman Now."

"This is not about abortion," he said. "This is about the White House legislating and writing up a new bill in terms of a policy to have more abortions at any time and at the taxpayers' expense. We're going to go from 24 to 30 abortions a year in the military which we had no problem, there was no complaints, but all of a sudden now we're going to go to unlimited, taxpayer funded, three-week rehab for the mom to fly anywhere they want to have the abortion, and who's going to pay for it? The taxpayers.

"Thirty years ago, Joe Biden and the Democrats passed a bill that says no abortion. That started really in the VA, but now it's kind of creeping over and they know that they want to do abortions any way they possibly can after the Dobbs decision. It's just them fighting back. It's ridiculous."

Tuberville also slammed Democrats on their refusal to agree on a debt ceiling package.

House Republicans are offering to increase Washington's borrowing authority by $1.5 trillion or until March 31, 2024, whichever comes first. The bill would pare spending to 2022 levels and then cap growth at 1% a year, repeal some tax incentives for renewable energy and stiffen work requirements for some antipoverty programs. Even if it passes the House, it is not seen as likely to win approval in its current form in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

"They'll never vote to cut anything," said Tuberville. "I've never seen anything like it. They love playing Santa Claus. They know that that's when they get their votes and they're telling people, We're going to help you; we're going to write you a check, and don't worry about doing anything about it.

"You know, the debt ceiling increase needs to be paired with the spending cut, and I hope that happens in the House. I read some of it, and it looks like they've got that in there.

"The president was happy to sign trillions of spending into law the last few years. He should be happy to discuss spending reform. We have to do that. We can't afford to do. This this is a disaster waiting to happen."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.