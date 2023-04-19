Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: WH Trying to Destroy Title IX

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax that the Biden administration is seeking to destroy Title IX by allowing transgender athletes in women's sports.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Wednesday, Tuberville talked about the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 he introduced in the Senate. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., sponsored the bill in the House.

"It's absolutely immoral, this group on the left and even some people on the right," Tuberville said, adding that some "people call themselves Republicans — they're not Republicans."

The former college football coach continued, "If we're going to let biological boys play in women's sports, it will be like the NFL playing in high school football games. It's going to be a disaster. It's not going to work."

Tuberville also accused swimmer Lia Thomas, along with other male-to-female transgender athletes, of not being able to compete in men's sports, switching to women's sports instead.

"Men going into women's sports, Eric, have won 28 women's sports titles in the last, what? 10-15 years? 28. And it's going to grow and grow and grow," Tuberville predicted. "And with this administration in charge, they want to destroy women's sports."

The bill proposed by Tuberville and Steube would bar recipients of federal funds from operating, sponsoring, or facilitating athletic programs that allow biological men to compete in sports specifically designed for biological women.

"I refuse to sacrifice the safety of girls and women on the field and in the locker room to the woke left," said Education and Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., in a press release.

"The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 will restore the safety, privacy, and opportunities of women and girls in sports," she added. "Our nation passed Title IX 50 years ago to give women equal access to education and athletic opportunities. This revolutionized women's sports. Moving backward is not an option. We must honor the original intent of Title IX."

