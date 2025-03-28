McMahon Warns Schools of Violating Parental Rights

Education Secretary Linda McMahon cautioned the nation's education leaders on Friday to respect parental rights, or risk losing federal funding.

McMahon sent a "Dear Colleague" letter to the country's chief state school officers and superintendents advising them the days of the Biden Administration turning a blind eye to left-wing indoctrination are over.

McMahon noted that many American parents were made privy to the "perverse indoctrination" of our nation's school children thanks to the COVID-19 lockdowns and remote learning, witnessing "at their own kitchen tables" how prevalent gender ideology has become.

"Parents are the most natural protectors of their children. Yet many states and school districts have enacted policies that imply students need protection from their parents," wrote McMahon.

The Trump administration reminded the school administrators of their obligations under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment. McMahon stressed that in order to be in compliance schools must give parents access to all education records of their student, including any documents related to a student's "gender identity."

"These states and school districts have turned the concept of privacy on its head — prioritizing the privileges of government officials over the rights of parents and well-being of families. Going forward, the correct application of FERPA will be to empower all parents to protect their children from the radical ideologies that have taken over many schools," she added.

One of the first executive orders that President Donald Trump signed was to affirm that the U.S. government only recognizes two sexes and will push back against those who "deny the biological reality of sex."

McMahon's letter is an extension of the president's order which stated, "Gender ideology is internally inconsistent, in that it diminishes sex as an identifiable or useful category but nevertheless maintains that it is possible for a person to be born in the wrong sexed body."