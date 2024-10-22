Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Republicans Learning to Vote Early

Republicans are casting early ballots in record numbers and that's because they're "learning for the first time to go vote and go early" to improve their chances of winning, Sen. Tommy Tuberville said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"We haven't done that in the past," the Alabama Republican told "Wake Up America." "We've been [turning out] for a day of voting on a Tuesday and trying to cram it all in."

But now, he added, "you're seeing record turnouts for Republicans right now, especially in the South, and we've been keeping up with it."

Data from the University of Florida's Election Lab shows that nearly 18 million Americans have voted early as of Tuesday, and while Democrats continue to outpace Republicans in early voting, the numbers with Republicans are also growing.

"It's something new for us," Tuberville said. "But hey, if they're going to do it, let's do it, and let's do it the right way, and don't be left out in the cold like we have been over the last couple of times."

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has filed suit against Alabama over its voting laws after efforts to clear the voting rolls of non-citizens, and Tuberville said the move is "all a plan" to "keep everybody in turmoil."

"We are getting sued, obviously from Merrick Garland, the attorney general of the United States," said Tuberville. "He's a Democrat."

But the plan won't work, he added.

"Alabama obviously will be a Donald Trump state," said Tuberville. "There's no problem there. But we have to make sure that we have congressional seats covered because our representatives run every two years. I'm not up this year. [GOP Sen.] Katie Britt is not up this year. But our representatives are and we want to make sure we turn out strong."

At the same time, "Democrats are trying to do everything they possibly can to keep Republicans from voting," he said.

Tuberville also commented on Vice President Kamala Harris' choosing to prepare for an upcoming NBC interview rather than being out campaigning like Trump.

"I think they're just trying to keep her off-camera," he said. "She's been a disaster. Her poll numbers keep going down. Donald Trump is the Energizer bunny. I mean, he does not quit. I mean, he keeps going and going and going … he sleeps 2 or 3 hours a night, but he loves what he's doing. He loves the country. He's our only chance. We can't lose this."

Trump, he added, will "get us out of the wars. He will get us back to spending the right way."

The United States must "get an identity back," said Tuberville.



"We don't have an identity and the Democrats are all to blame for it because they pushed all this agenda that is totally nonsense," he said.

Meanwhile, Tuberville said that if he were advising Trump, he'd remind him to focus on education.

"We've got to get back to educating our kids instead of indoctrinating our kids all across the country," said Tuberville.

The economy is also vital, he added.

"We've got to get prices back down," he said. "We've got to start drilling for oil. We've got to open our spigots up and, and give the American people a chance right now."

