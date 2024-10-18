Election Lab: More Than 10.1M Have Already Voted

More than 10.1 million people have voted early in several states, including key battleground locations as of Friday.

According to data released Friday from the University of Florida's Election Lab, early voting is taking place in several states, including some that are key battleground locations for this year's general election, ABC News reported.

The statistics show that as of Friday morning, more than 2.7 million cast in-person early votes; more than 7.4 million have returned mail-in ballots, and 55.6 million have requested mail ballots.

The numbers further showed that more Democrats than Republicans are voting early, according to states with party registration reporting in earlier results:

Democrats: 2,396,022, or 49.5 %.

Republican: 1,509,659, or 31.2 %.

No party affiliation: 932,450, or 19.3%.

However, in-person early voting is nearly equal between the two major parties:

Democrats: 169,538, or 38.3 %

Republicans: 155,500, or 35.1 %

None/Minor: 117,898, or 26.6 %

The numbers also are higher among Democrats who have requested mail-in ballots:

Democrats: 2,264,349 ballots accepted; 18,205,223 requested; 12.4 % returned.

Republicans: 1,356,293 ballots accepted: 11,471,148 requested; 11.8 % returned

None/Minor: 815,084 accepted; 13,686,551 requested; 6.0 % returned

The totals also revealed that far more older people than young are voting:

Ages 18-25: 166,196

Ages 26-40: 371,563

Ages 41-65: 1,215,359

Over 65: 2,087,064

The researchers noted that the party registration statistics are for states that have party registration but are not actual votes because, by federal law, election officials do not begin counting ballots until Election Day, although they may start the process of preparing ballots for counting in advance.

In some states, voters who are using an absentee ballot are able to drop off their paper ballots at an approved location or election office before Election Day, while in other locations and the District of Columbia, polling sites are open where voters can use election machines to cast their votes.

According to political science experts, voting early cuts lines on Election Day while giving more options to voters.