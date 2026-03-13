Tommy Pigott to Newsmax: State Dept Acted Swiftly to Protect Americans

The State Department is continuing to monitor security conditions at U.S. diplomatic facilities worldwide and stands ready to assist Americans overseas as conditions evolve in the Middle East, Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, told Newsmax on Friday.

Pigott said the welfare of Americans and diplomatic officials remains the department's top focus as officials assess security situations at embassies and consulates and adjust operations as needed.

"The safety and security of the American people, including our diplomatic personnel, is the highest priority of the State Department," Pigott said during an appearance on "National Report."

"We are constantly evaluating the security situation in each one of our diplomatic facilities and making appropriate adjustments in consultation with posts in order to make sure that we have the security posture that we need."

Pigott said changes in operations at diplomatic sites, including temporary closures or the departure of personnel, should not be interpreted as a reduction in the department's commitment to assisting U.S. citizens abroad.

"As American citizens may be seeing reports about diplomatic facilities either closing or going on ordered departure or authorized departure, please know that the State Department is still working to help you 24/7," he said.

"As our diplomatic facilities change their posture due to security considerations, that does not mean our efforts to help the American people are over."

The department has mobilized resources to assist Americans leaving parts of the Middle East amid regional tensions, Pigott said.

According to the State Department, more than four dozen U.S.-arranged flights have departed the region, safely evacuating thousands of Americans. In total, more than 50,000 U.S. citizens have returned to the United States from the Middle East, Pigott said.

He added that since Feb. 28, the department's emergency task force has assisted nearly 34,000 Americans seeking help.

"That 24/7 task force was immediately activated to assist the American people," Pigott said.

Pigott also pushed back on criticism from some Democrats who claimed abrupt decisions and poor planning by State Department leadership put diplomatic personnel and their families at risk.

"I would say that the State Department acted swiftly and preemptively in order to make sure that our diplomatic personnel were safe," Pigott said. "I want to applaud all the diplomatic personnel in the region and across the world that have been working 24/7 to help the American people."

Pigott said the department's task force has been in direct contact with Americans seeking help.

"Every single American that has registered with us has received that assistance, that security guidance; every single one has been reached out to by the State Department," he said. "Our highest commitment, as I said, is the safety and security of Americans."

Pigott also said the department has secured sufficient funding to support evacuation efforts and other assistance for Americans who need help leaving the region.

At this point, he said officials have arranged significantly more charter flight seats than the current demand from Americans in the region.

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