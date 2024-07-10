Florida Gov. DeSantis Will Now Be Speaking at GOP Convention

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for president, has been given a speaking role at the convention.

DeSantis was initially not scheduled to speak, according to various reports, but "a change in schedule" occurred, a source told NBC News.

The DeSantis press office did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

The Florida governor, who dropped out of the GOP presidential primary after finishing second at the Iowa caucuses, endorsed former President Donald Trump after he dropped out, but their relationship remained frosty until they met at a golf course and DeSantis pledged to raise money for Trump's campaign.

DeSantis did not ask for a speaking slot and is not being considered for a position in the Trump administration, Politico reported. He was absent from Trump's rally in Florida on Tuesday and said he did not expect to campaign much for Trump because Florida is not a swing state.

Nikki Haley, who came in second to Trump in the Republican primary, was not invited the convention.

"She's fine with that," Haley spokesperson Chaney Denton told Politico. "Trump deserves the convention he wants. She's made it clear she's voting for him and wishes him the best."

Haley has encouraged her delegates to support Trump.