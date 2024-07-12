Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Americans Asking 'What About Me?' Amid Biden Drama

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Friday that as Democrats scramble to distance themselves from President Joe Biden’s flailing reelection campaign, Americans are looking around and asking, What about me?

"In the run-up to this segment, in your previous segment, they talked about how [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.,] is saying this is going to be a disaster for the party," Tiffany told "Newsline." "The Biden administration has been a disaster for this country and that's what the American people are asking at this point. What about me? Let's not consider your party so much.

"What about me as an American, as a result of what's gone on at the border, the inflation and the economy, that's not doing well? How about the impact on me? That's what the American people are asking and that's why Joe Biden is cratering at this point."

The New York Times reported Friday that donors to the pro-Biden super PAC Future Forward are withholding approximately $90 million in promised donations until Biden drops his reelection bid. Two sources who spoke with the Times on condition of anonymity said there are multiple contributions in the eight figures among the frozen funds.

Tiffany said the Democrats "got themselves a huge problem" with a presumptive nominee who mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin and who mixed up the name of his vice president, Kamala Harris, with his Republican rival, Donald Trump.

"So, think about one comment that [Biden campaign co-chair] made this week, Cedric Richmond, African American man from Louisiana [who] used to serve in the House," Tiffany said. "He said there's racist overtones to Democrats that are questioning Joe Biden. They've got a huge problem."

Richmond reportedly sought to cast the effort to oust Biden as a racial matter, saying that elitist white liberals want him to withdraw from the race while Black and minority voters want him to keep running.

"I think it’s interesting that not one African American member [of Congress] has called on the president to step down," Richmond said, according to the Washington Examiner reported Monday.

