Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Release Biden Tapes for the People

On Newsmax on Thursday, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., emphasized the importance of transparency regarding the release of audio of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

"What does the Biden family, what does President Biden, what does the White House have to hide? Let's give the American people the full information, which includes those audio tapes," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Tiffany insisted that the American people deserve access to the truth, asserting, "For me, it's just a matter of the American people should see the truth. They should hear the truth. They should be able to hear this stuff in its raw form, and they will make a decision."

Biden's use of executive privilege Thursday to withhold audio recordings of his interviews with special counsel Robert Hur has sparked controversy and raised questions about the limits of transparency in the current administration.

Tiffany criticized the decision, questioning the administration's motives, stating, "So it really does lead someone to believe that they're trying to hide something."

Tiffany also raised concerns about Biden's mental state, suggesting that the tapes could reveal signs of cognitive decline.

He remarked, "We see him, and he's clearly a man in decline with a diminished cognitive ability. Is that going to come through in a significant way, in a very real way? Is that going to come through in these audio tapes? I think that's the big fear [of] the White House."

"I've been saying audio and video also," Tiffany added, "and people have been telling me that it's just audio. But if it's video also, I can really see why they would not want that released at this point.

"I mean, we see his performance," he continued. "I mean, we see his performance at the podium over there, especially the last six months, and I would be very fearful if I were the White House to see the president answering these questions."

The House Judiciary Committee's vote to advance contempt proceedings against Attorney General Merrick Garland further escalated tensions. Garland has refused to release the recordings, prompting criticism from Republican lawmakers.

Despite the mounting pressure, Tiffany expressed skepticism about Garland's reaction, stating, "Is he going to do his job without fear or favor? Because if he's going to, he will tell the president, you need to release these tapes."

