Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Hunter's Plea Deal Shows 'Dual System'

Hunter Biden's plea deal on tax-related charges and a gun offense shows there is "no doubt that there's a dual system of justice in America," Rep. Tom Tiffany, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"It is epitomized by what is happening with Hunter Biden lying on his form 4473 in regards to getting a gun, lying on his taxes, and he lied about his business dealings overseas, in which his father was intimately involved," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

However, it also highlights that Congress is the "last line of defense for the American people who believe that justice should be blindfolded," said Tiffany, adding that it's also likely that the FBI and Department of Justice will continue to "stonewall" on documents or anything needed to investigate President Joe Biden and his family.

"It's up to us in the Oversight Committee and the Judiciary Committee to do everything we can to get justice for America," said Tiffany. "That's why we need to be persistent."

But Tiffany said the American people will probably have to wait to find out the truth about Biden after he's out of office.

"He will have served his purpose then, for the left, for the globalists, to accomplish their goals of open borders, ruinous inflation, making America energy dependent once again," said Tiffany. "Joe Biden will have accomplished all those things for them. Then they will reveal the truth."

