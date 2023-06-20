Trump Predicted Hunter Charged With 'Something Small'

Former President Donald Trump had predicted that President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, would get off lightly by the Department of Justice.

The Trump campaign team put out a statement Tuesday highlighting a Truth Social post by Trump from two weeks ago.

Hunter Biden was charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and reached an agreement with the Justice Department.

The charges were made public Tuesday in a letter filed in U.S. district court in Delaware, according to reports.

A person familiar with the investigation said the Justice Department would recommend probation for the tax charges, meaning Hunter Biden will not face time behind bars. But the decision to go along with any deal is up to the judge, The Associated Press reported.

The Trump campaign team touted the former president's prediction after news broke on Hunter Biden. The statement was headlined: "President Trump Was Right."

Trump's post had read: "It's all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE. They don't want to run against me. I ran twice, I did much better the second time, getting millions and millions more votes than the first, a record for a sitting President, and am leading Biden in the polls, by a lot.

"They are the Party of Disinformation! They are using the DOJ & FBI against me to Rig the 2024 Election. They'll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look 'fair.' Nothing about these Fascists is fair or honest. FIGHT!"

Trump also commented in new posts about Hunter Biden's deal on Tuesday.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere "traffic ticket." Our system is BROKEN!

In another post, Trump said, "People are going wild over the Hunter Biden Scam with the DOJ!"