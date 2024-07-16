Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Mayorkas Intentionally Transforming US

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday at the Republican National Convention that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is intentionally trying to transform the U.S. through lax immigration law enforcement.

"He does not enforce the law," he said on "The Record With Great Van Susteren," mentioning fentanyl. "This is what's happening with the illegal immigration. They do not enforce the law, and it has deadly consequences for Americans, including in northern Wisconsin.

"He is doing his job for the transformation of America. You've seen the stories now where they're taking immigrants — illegal immigrants that have come into California — now sending them to Texas.

"This, you would think, I mean, we're heading to the end of an election year, right? And the one of the issues you are most vulnerable on, you'd at least try to attenuate it a little bit," he continued.

"No, this is about the transformation of America."

Democrats "want to change America," Tiffany said, and "Mayorkas bought into" former President Barack Obama's "agenda."

"He's there for a purpose, and he doesn't care," the congressman said of the DHS secretary.

