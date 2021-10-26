Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: 'Real Struggle' Resettling Thousands of Afghan Refugees

The Biden administration is having a "real struggle" resettling the thousands of Afghan refugees being housed at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, as news surfaces about the lack of vetting many of them got when they were flown to the United States, Rep. Tom Tiffany said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I think some of the charitable organizations that oftentimes do the resettlement are having second thoughts" because the Biden administration hasn't followed its own special immigrant visa process, the Wisconsin Republican commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Fewer than 10% of the evacuees that came out of Afghanistan went through the process, he added, and that is "very concerning."

"I have not gotten an update directly from Fort McCoy recently, but we've seen some horrific events," Tiffany said, noting that there have been rapes and beatings at forts where the evacuees were taken, including a violent attack against a U.S. soldier at Fort Bliss in Texas.

"I think the American people are onto this, and they know it's a very serious situation," said Tiffany.

Meanwhile, the State Department told congressional staff last week that it remains in touch with 363 Americans remaining in Afghanistan, which includes 176 Americans who want to leave, according to a National Review report.

Tiffany told Newsmax the entire withdrawal from Afghanistan has marked a "disaster of epic proportions."

"Our credibility has been damaged incredibly as a result of this," he said. "Americans were left in Afghanistan, yet people have been brought out of Afghanistan who were not fully vetted. I've heard it from Afghans personally that the Taliban were doing the vetting when people were leaving that airport in Kabul a couple of months ago."

Tiffany also discussed Attorney General Merrick Garland's recent congressional testimony and said he's not satisfied after watching him "dodge questions" about his memo stating that the FBI would investigate incidents of harassment and violence against school administrators.

The testimony showed that Garland did use a letter, which has been revoked, from the National Association of School Boards, concerning events of violence, as his justification for "going after parents who go and attend local school board meetings," said Tiffany.

"I've been to many of those school board meetings and they get vigorous debate, but that's a good thing," he said.

