Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Criminal Activity Among Unvetted Afghans 'Predictable'

Reports of Afghan refugees committing violent crimes after they came to the United States were "very predictable" because the Biden administration didn't ensure they were vetted before they were allowed to enter the country, Rep. Tom Tiffany said Monday on Newsmax.

"We were told a month and a half ago by the Biden administration that everybody's going through the process, that there's a thorough vetting going on," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's clear that it's not happening."

Already, two Afghan refugees who were being housed at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, have been indicted by a federal grand jury, with one of them charged with beating his wife and the other with the alleged rape of two young boys, noted Tiffany.

"We found out a month ago, when I made my first visit to Fort McCoy, that no one was being vetted," the congressman said. "It gets even worse this week when we heard about in Fort Bliss [Texas], where a group of Afghans that came here beat a female United States soldier. This stuff is going to continue because there was not a thorough vetting process. It's awful."

Tiffany predicted that the refugees charged in his state will not be deported will instead end up in the U.S. prison system, but he does hope they get prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

However, since the men are now in the United States, it is "virtually impossible for them to be removed from our country."

He added that under the Biden administration, the United States government has "turned into a human trafficking enterprise."

"I've been to the border twice this year. I've been to Panama. I saw them coming through the Darien Gap," said Tiffany. "It is a pipeline coming to the United States. And, you have all these organizations that are facilitating, including the International Organization For Migration, a UN outfit that's contracted by the State Department to resettle people in this country. They're all part of the open borders group. They're the ones that are controlling the flow at this point. "

Tiffany also commented about the upcoming bills coming up for House and Senate votes this week, accusing President Joe Biden of being absent when it comes to promoting the bills and saying the measures such as the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion spending bill are a "power play" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"She is twisting arms as much as she can," said Tiffany, adding that he is happy with the efforts of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., against the larger spending bill, as it is not good for America. It's going to lead to further inflation eroding people's wages."

