Homan to Newsmax: Congressional ICE Protesters 'Extremely Unprofessional'

Border czar Tom Homan on Newsmax on Tuesday called three members of Congress who protested outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in New Jersey Friday "extremely unprofessional."

Speaking to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Homan said he had seen videos of a confrontation between the members of Congress and ICE officers, "and I think the Congress people that were there were extremely unprofessional."

On Friday, Democrat Reps. Robert Menendez Jr., LaMonica McIver, and Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey protested outside an ICE facility alongside Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, also a Democrat. Over the weekend, a body cam video was released of the clash between the members of the House and the officers, though it's not clear what escalated the incident.

Homan said liberal members of Congress have "been screaming and yelling, 'We demand due process. We demand due process for illegal alien gang members, terrorists.'

"And here is a facility that gives them that due process. And they want to shut it down. They want to prevent ICE from operating that facility. And when you force your way into the facility, when you cause chaos like this, it puts the officers at risk, the unarmed employees at risk.

"We got some bad people in that facility," he added, "and we got to maintain maximum security at that facility. So what happened there is extremely unprofessional by the part of the protesters and the members of Congress. And we'll see ... if there's going to be additional criminal charges."

