Video Shows Dem N.J. Reps Storming ICE Facility

A bodycam video, obtained by the New York Post after release from the Department of Homeland Security, showed that on Friday, three New Jersey Democrat representatives getting into a confrontation with ICE officers outside a detention facility for illegal criminal migrants.

Reports indicate that the confrontation was between ICE agents and the Democrat members of the House, as well as Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who were there in protest.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that they were at the facility to conduct oversight and that after the confrontation, they were given a tour of the facility.

"The tour came after the confrontation," Watson Coleman clarified to anchor Dana Bash. "Even though we were there almost two hours before the confrontation took place. But ICE [kept] giving us the runaround and kept saying that they needed to talk to someone else."

Reps. Robert Menendez Jr. and LaMonica McIver were also involved in the clash with ICE.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement shortly after the incident that "Members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond a bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and detainees at risk.

"Had these members requested a tour," she added, "we would have facilitated a tour of the facility. This is an evolving situation."

Axios reported Sunday the members of the House may be subject to arrest. McLaughlin reportedly told CNN on Sunday that the members of the House had assaulted the ICE agents.

"We actually have body camera footage of these members of Congress assaulting these ICE enforcement officers, including body slamming a female ICE officer," she said. She also stated that the investigation is "ongoing" that arresting the New Jersey Democrat lawmakers are "definitely on the table."

Meanwhile, Baraka was released on Friday.

Prior to his release, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Alina Habba, posted to X, that Baraka "committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW."