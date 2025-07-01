Homan to Newsmax: Mayorkas 'Needs to Be Held Accountable'

Amid reports that President Donald Trump is considering arresting former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Tuesday that Mayorkas "needs to be held accountable" for his failure to secure the border under former President Joe Biden.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he would "take a look" at potentially arresting Mayorkas over the nearly 10 million migrants that entered the United States illegally on his watch during the Biden administration.

"I wake up every day angry at what they did to our border," Homan said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "Alejandro Mayorkas knew exactly what he was doing. I don't care if he's taking orders from whoever. He's the secretary of Homeland Security.

"His No. 1 responsibility is protection of the homeland. He knew public safety threats were coming across that border every day. He knew national security threats came across that border every day.

"He would sit on TV and say, 'The border is secure.' He says all these people are properly vetted. No, they weren't," he said.

"We don't have access to criminal data from El Salvador and most of these countries. And the thousands of Chinese coming across — do you think the Chinese government is giving us any national security information on the people that smuggled into the United States? Of course they didn't.

"He knew this was a national security vulnerability. So let's say, 'Hey, the president ordered him to do it.' As the secretary of Homeland Security, if he had a single ounce of integrity, he would have said, 'I'm not doing this; I'm quitting in protest,' instead of just playing the game," Homan continued.

"So I think this needs to be looked at. People need to be held accountable for what they did to this country, because we're going to be dealing with the chaos for the next decade.

"And God help us, we know there are sleeper cells here. We know people came across to do us harm. And God willing, we can find these people before they do anything bad," he said.

Homan also commented on the controversy surrounding the opening of the federal migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

"It's just ridiculous," he said. "Like the president says, we're talking about people in the country illegally that are public safety threats. How much luxury do you want them to have?

"And this facility is going to give exactly what the left been screaming about: due process, due process, due process. Guess where due process happens? At this facility, because there's going to be immigration judges there to hear their case and take their pleas.

"And this is going to be their last stop. When they leave here, they'll be on a deportation plane to their homeland," Homan said.

