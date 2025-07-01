Trump Renews Call to Deport Violent American Criminals

President Donald Trump has repeated his controversial call to deport even American citizens who are violent criminals.

"We also have a lot of bad people that have been here for a long time — people that whack people over the head with a baseball bat from behind when they're not looking and kill them," Trump told the media in a question and answer session of his "Alligator Alcatraz" visit to the Florida Everglades. "People that knife you when you're walking down the street, they're not new to our country. They're old to our country.

"Many of them were born in our country.

"I think we ought to get them the hell out of here, too, if you want to know the truth. So maybe that'll be the next job."

Trump was unveiling the Florida deportation base and teased once the deportations subside under his administration, perhaps the violent American criminals will be the next detainees there.

"That's a tough site, but I really think it could last as long as they want to have it. I mean, you may morph this into, you know, your prison system, frankly, which I know you always need."

Trump knew his repeated call for deporting American citizens would be "a little controversial."

"But I couldn't care less: We have a lot of bad criminals that came into this country, and they came in stupidly," Trump said. "It was an unforced error. It was an incompetent president that allowed it to happen. It was an autopen, maybe, that allowed it to happen and it did happen.

"But we also have a lot of bad people that have been here for a long time."

Violent Americans should go right after the violent illegals, according to Trump.

"But I think getting them out, you know, we forget about them," he concluded. "We have some very bad accidents in New York, and they're not accidents. They were done very much in purpose. People being pushed into a subway just before it arrives, going 40 miles an hour, and they're 10 feet away from where the thing is to get pushed right into the face of the subway train, get whacked and killed. These are sick people."