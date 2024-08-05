WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tom bevan | kamala harris | joe biden | administration | donald trump | inflation | war

Tom Bevan to Newsmax: Market Instability, War Hurt Harris

Monday, 05 August 2024 08:16 PM EDT

Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of RealClearPolitics, told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign faces political challenges amid rising economic instability and the potential for more war.

"There's no question that the instability and anxiety created by what went on in the markets today; what's going on in places overseas is not good for the Biden-Harris administration," Bevan said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"I mean, Kamala Harris is the candidate who doesn't have to deal with any of the things that burden Joe Biden in terms of age, questions about mental acuity, or any of that. But she does have to deal with all of the policies and the reality of where things stand in the country," he added.

"I think people are anxious about the economy. Inflation is still one of the top issues, if not the top issue. Immigration is still at the top of the list for a lot of voters, including some in these battleground states," Bevan said.

"She's going to have to defend their record and her record on those issues. And I think those still favor Donald Trump and the Republicans right now."

According to The Hill, inflation rates have dropped, but prices have risen by 19% since the beginning of the Biden presidency. Additionally, interest rates have remained at a two-decade high since July 2023 as inflation has stayed above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

"He [Biden] just hasn't been able to overcome [inflation] being attached to him and his economic policies," said Michelle Holder, an associate economics professor at John Jay College.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Monday, 05 August 2024 08:16 PM
