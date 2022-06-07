Indiana AG Rokita to Newsmax: Lawsuit Seeks Damages Over Border Policy

Indiana isn't near the U.S.-Mexico border but, like all other states, it's a border state, state Attorney General Todd Rokita said on Newsmax on Tuesday while explaining his state's lawsuit filed on claims that the immigration policies under President Joe Biden are harming taxpayers in a way that will become worse as more people enter the country.

"Every state's a border state in Biden's America because he's not enforcing the border," the Republican official told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We also have state politicians sticking their heads in the sand."

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana, reports Fort Wayne CBS affiliate WANE. It claims that a growing number of fentanyl overdoses in the state and an influx of sex offenders nationwide are tied to the record numbers of immigrants coming across the border after Biden took office in January 2021.

Rokita, claiming the administration's policies are causing irreparable harm to Indiana, asked the court to order the administration to enforce immigration laws and to pay the state costs and attorney fees.

One of the hurdles to filing such a lawsuit, when the state is not physically next to the border, is proving damages since Biden took office, said Rokita.

"First of all, we have fentanyl overdoses that have increased [from] Jan. 20, 2021," he said. "We have more fentanyl in the state. We have at least 1,300 children that we know about that have come to the state, costing $12 million more in healthcare and nearly $600,000 in English language services … the amount of money that this is costing the taxpayers in a state like Indiana, which is not a huge state, almost a half-billion dollars in just 16 months is pretty astonishing."

Rokita said he's traveled to the southern border three times to gather information.

"Our position is, at least in the attorney general's office of Indiana, is that if the federal government is not going to take care of it, we need to help Texas, Arizona, and border states do the job because it's also impacting us inside our state lines," he added.

And while it's usually families shown in media reports crossing the border, there is much more than that, said Rokita.

"These are criminals who are crossing the border trafficking drugs, trafficking young children, trafficking others coming to do harm to our country," he said. "They're not here to be assimilated into our American values. They're here to take from us."

Meanwhile, a migrant caravan — called the biggest ever — has been seen heading north, demanding that Biden repeal the Title 42 COVID-19 blocks at the border. Rokita said the group's arrival will be "cataclysmic for the administration, but also cataclysmic for the American people."

"We are $30 trillion in debt and the answer from this administration is to print more money, which only increases inflation" while paying for the social programs that will be used by the immigrants, said Rokita. "I'm not an absolutist … but the immigrant of the past is not necessarily the immigrant of today."

