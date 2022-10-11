Miami Mayor Suarez 'No Conservative,' Columnist Says

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is starting to get "glowing reviews" and there is some buzz that he could take his career to the state or even national level, but his actions in recent years show that he's not a true conservative, attorney Todd Carney, a contributor for RealClear Politics, said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I followed his career for quite a while, but over the last few months, I have seen a lot of conservative media outlets start to give him glowing reviews, so I thought it was important to speak out," Carney told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," adding that the mayor didn't vote for former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and that his policy decisions have been questionable.

"He was masking police, while he [went about and] ate maskless," said Carney, comparing him to Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom. "Now he's sided with far-left politicians like [New York City] Mayor Eric Adams, while we fight these culture wars."

Suarez recently was on CBS' "Face the Nation," where he talked about his relationship with DeSantis and said that he and the governor "have different perspectives, different personalities, and different philosophies," Newsmax host Bachman told Carney, pointing out that Suarez voted for former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democrat who ran and lost to DeSantis in 2018.

Gillum not only wanted to raise taxes, but wanted to abolish ICE and was "backed by Bernie Sanders and George Soros, said Carney, and "I never heard Mayor Suarez atone for that."

Now, Suarez is appearing on conservative programs and writing pieces for conservative publications, acting like he's always leaned right, said Carney.

Suarez is also talking about what he's done for Miami, Carney said, when the credit should go to DeSantis, former Gov. Rick Scott, who is now a senator, and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Meanwhile, Carney, who also outlined his concerns about Suarez in a column for RealClear Florida, said he thinks the mayor is "done with Miami" and has higher goals of potentially seeking office statewide or beyond.

"What seems to most be talked about is him running for president, and I think a lot of people asking him are the ones who either want to go back to the Bush-McCain-Romney days or even go to the left of that," Carney said.

