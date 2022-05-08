Miami Mayor Suarez: GOP Policies 'Resonating' With Hispanic Voters

GOP Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Sunday declared Republican policies are resonating with the Latino community ahead of this year’s midterms.

In an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Suarez said immigration is not the only issue — or even the top one — for hispanic voters.

"There's a misperception that hispanic voters across the country only care about one issue, which is immigration, and I think that's absolutely false," he said. "I think Hispanic voters across the country care about the things that everybody cares about. They want prosperity for themselves and for their children, they want low taxes, they want to be safe in their communities. And I think it's apparent that the Republican party is addressing those issues not only at the city level, but certainly at the national level, and it's resonating."

According to Suarez, inflation is a top concern, as is the desire for smaller government, lower taxes, and a pro-family political agenda.

"I was recently with the mayors of Austin, Denver, and New York, and they're seeing 50% increase in rents across the country," Suarez said. "And that's worth about $2.1 trillion of federal spending that sill has not hit the streets. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill still has not been disbursed."

It is a "scary situation," he said.

"People are not earning a return on investment, and they're losing purchasing power, so money's literally being taken out" of their pockets, he said. "And that is a big issue for Hispanic communities across the country. They feel that government spending is out of control, and they want a smaller government, they want lower taxes, and they want a pro-family agenda."

Suarez said his formula for success is simple, but takes "political courage."

"We've kept taxes at 1960-year lows," he said. "Believe it or not, we actually have surpluses. We actually balance our budget which is something that governments don't do across the country. We've kept crime down. We've increased funding for police, while other cities have decrease funding for the police.

"Our homicide rate went down by 23% last year, 37% down this year, which is obviously a counter-narrative to something that's been happening across the country. And the third thing is we've welcomed innovators to Miami."

"We're fundamentally a free market, we believe in the American dream," he added. "We think that the next generation should provide a new American dream for this country … one that creates prosperity not only for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren."

