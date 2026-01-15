Timmy Macklin to Newsmax: Faith Over Blame in Good Shooting

Timmy Macklin, the former father-in-law of Renee Good, shared a message of faith and forgiveness during an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, saying he does not place blame on the ICE agent who fatally shot the mother of his grandson.

"Jesus loves him, regardless," Macklin said of the agent in an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports." "I mean, right or wrong, Jesus loves him."

Macklin said it is impossible to know how anyone would react in a sudden, high-pressure situation, especially in a split second.

"Who knows what anybody would do in the flash of reacting," he said, adding that he is not blaming anyone for what happened.

Macklin reflected on Good's character, pointing to what he described as the joy visible in her life and spirit.

"Just look at the joy on her face," he said of the screenshot of Good, moments before she was shot. "She's not mad. It's just a bad choice. There's people in prison right now doing life that made a decision in 20 seconds."

Throughout the interview, Macklin emphasized the importance of faith, saying the tragedy is a reminder that life can change without warning.

"Bless her heart, she had no idea this was going to happen to her," he said. "The agent didn't know. Nobody knew that was going to happen that day."

Macklin said the lesson he takes from the loss is the need to be guided by faith in every moment.

"That's why we've got to be led by the Spirit of God on everything we do," he said.

