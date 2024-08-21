AP Poll: Voters Like Walz Better Than Vance

Most U.S. voters said they prefer Tim Walz over J.D. Vance as the Democrat and Republican nominees, respectively, for vice president, according to a recent survey by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

About one-third of U.S. adults (36%) have a favorable view of Walz, the Minnesota governor who will introduce himself to his party when he speaks at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. About one-quarter (27%) have a positive opinion of Vance, the Ohio senator picked as Donald Trump's No. 2.

Significantly more adults also have an unfavorable view of Vance than Walz, 44% to 25%.

Both are well-liked so far within their own parties, while independents are slightly more likely to have a positive view of Walz than Vance, but most don't know enough about either one yet.

Both VP candidates still need to work to become better known — about four in 10 Americans don't know enough about Walz to have an opinion about him, and roughly three in 10 don't know enough about Vance. Still, both are much better known than they were before they were selected as vice presidential nominees.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.