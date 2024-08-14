Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: UAW Leaders Don't Speak for Rank, File

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told Newsmax Wednesday that the United Auto Workers (UAW) may have filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board against Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but it doesn't speak for the union's rank and file.

"There are plenty of UAW rank and file in my district that will vote for President Trump again and have signs for him again because they believe he speaks to their issues of jobs in America — their jobs, not China — [and] making China work for it as opposed to what Biden-Harris have done: giving in to China, giving in to other entities, including the Middle East for our energy consumption," Walberg said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"All of this has taken us the wrong direction with a meltdown not only in inflation, but the high cost of living at the individual pocketbook level that goes on and on," he said. "So that's a concern when you have opinion makers and shapers like the national media and the union leadership that are trying to hurt their own people and the constituents that they ought to be representing."

On Tuesday, UAW said it filed charges against Trump and Musk for allegedly threatening and intimidating workers. The action came after the former president and the tech billionaire held a two-hour conversation on social media platform X on Monday night.

During the chat, Trump complimented Musk's ability to cut costs by saying he would not put up with workers going on strike.

"You're the greatest cutter," Trump said. "I mean, I look at what you do. You walk in, you just say: 'You want to quit?' They go on strike — I won't mention the name of the company — but they go on strike. And you say: 'That's OK; you're all gone.'"

While he chuckled at Trump's comments, Musk did not respond.

In a statement, the UAW said workers cannot be fired for going on strike under federal law and threatening to do so is also illegal under the National Labor Relations Act.

The UAW endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, at the end of July and has encouraged its nearly 400,000 members to vote for her over Trump.

Walberg said when Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, who is Trump's vice presidential running mate, speaks in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area later Wednesday, "it'll be full and transparent."

"The people will hear what this team wants to do," he said.

