Fmr Rep. Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Autoworkers Will Support Trump

Michigan's autoworkers and Black male voters will support former President Donald Trump because they're "having real doubts" of living another four years under a Democrat administration, former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., said Tuesday morning on Newsmax.

Rogers, who is running in Michigan's U.S. Senate Republican primary Tuesday, was asked on "Wake Up America" whether the state's autoworkers will vote for Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, instead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I do," Rogers told host Jon Glasgow.

"We're proud of our manufacturing heritage," he added. "I worked on a car line in Michigan. These are important jobs. These are great jobs. Jobs where you can take care of your family. And guess what? That's all under siege.

"Energy rates are going up. That means we're not as competitive. The fact that they're telling our car companies what kind of car they have to produce. And by the way, the car you have to buy, even though it doesn't work for your family, people are getting it. Americans don't like that, being told what they have to buy."

Rogers said the Democrats' "coalition problem" involves more than the unionized autoworkers.

"Arab Americans here in Dearborn, Michigan, have said [they're] not voting for the Biden/Harris or Harris/whoever. … And these are Democrat coalitions starting to break apart," Rogers said.

"Black males in and around southeast Michigan are having real doubts about the fact that they were doing pretty well under Trump, not so well under Democrat policies. Not sure they can survive another four years of it."

Asked about a Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll showing Harris with an 11-point lead over Trump in Michigan, Rogers said it was "absolute nonsense."

"I travel the state. We have our own internal polling, we have Donald Trump up by 2 on four different polls," Rogers said. "This is all of that same spin that you see coming out of the Democrat Party, where [President Joe] Biden was just fine, he was absolutely the sharpest ever. And we needed to get rid of the vice president, Kamala Harris, because she was a weight on the ticket.

"Now, Kamala Harris is the best thing ever that's ever happened to the Democrat Party."

