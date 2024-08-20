WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | flip-flop | issues | dnc

Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Harris Can't Flip-Flop on Issues Now

By    |   Tuesday, 20 August 2024 06:01 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris can't change history, but she's flip-flopping on her positions now because it's politically expedient, CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told Newsmax Tuesday.

Speaking on "America Agenda" to the irony that the Biden administration's border czar is speaking at an event surrounded by barricades and police, Schlapp said, "Yeah, you don't really get to change your position on these major things in politics."

"You know, you think about Kamala Harris now saying she's for fracking, but she's also for the Green New Deal, which says we shouldn't be using fossil fuel in a number of years. So this question of the cops comes down to some real basic questions. She wants cops to be able to be sued, which would drive any good cop out of that line of work, because it just takes one lawsuit from these Alvin Bragg-types, and you'd be impoverished."

The CPAC chair then went on to draw comparisons between the Jan. 6 riot and the Black Lives Matter riots that occurred in Washington D.C. as well as other parts of the country. But, Schlapp pointed out, when it came to penalizing the Black Lives Matter protesters for the destruction of civil property, "she helped spring all those people. None of those people were charged."

"Kamala Harris led the charge of saying, 'You know, drop all the charges,' and the same thing will happen after the DNC is over," Schlapp added. "So this is Kamala Harris. She doesn't get to press reset. She doesn't get to press reboot. She owns that history."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Vice President Kamala Harris can't change history, but she's flip-flopping on her positions now because it's politically expedient, CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told Newsmax Tuesday.
kamala harris, flip-flop, issues, dnc
310
2024-01-20
Tuesday, 20 August 2024 06:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved