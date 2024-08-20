Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Harris Can't Flip-Flop on Issues Now

Vice President Kamala Harris can't change history, but she's flip-flopping on her positions now because it's politically expedient, CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told Newsmax Tuesday.

Speaking on "America Agenda" to the irony that the Biden administration's border czar is speaking at an event surrounded by barricades and police, Schlapp said, "Yeah, you don't really get to change your position on these major things in politics."

"You know, you think about Kamala Harris now saying she's for fracking, but she's also for the Green New Deal, which says we shouldn't be using fossil fuel in a number of years. So this question of the cops comes down to some real basic questions. She wants cops to be able to be sued, which would drive any good cop out of that line of work, because it just takes one lawsuit from these Alvin Bragg-types, and you'd be impoverished."

The CPAC chair then went on to draw comparisons between the Jan. 6 riot and the Black Lives Matter riots that occurred in Washington D.C. as well as other parts of the country. But, Schlapp pointed out, when it came to penalizing the Black Lives Matter protesters for the destruction of civil property, "she helped spring all those people. None of those people were charged."

"Kamala Harris led the charge of saying, 'You know, drop all the charges,' and the same thing will happen after the DNC is over," Schlapp added. "So this is Kamala Harris. She doesn't get to press reset. She doesn't get to press reboot. She owns that history."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com