CENTCOM: Hormuz Blockade to Begin Monday Morning

U.S. Central Command announced Sunday that American forces will begin enforcing a maritime blockade of traffic to and from Iranian ports starting Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern time following a presidential directive.

According to CENTCOM, the blockade will apply to all vessels entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including those along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

The command emphasized the action will be carried out impartially, regardless of a vessel's country of origin.

However, CENTCOM clarified that U.S. forces will not interfere with freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for ships traveling to or from non-Iranian ports.

Commercial mariners are expected to receive additional guidance through formal notices ahead of the operation.

CENTCOM advised vessels operating in the region to monitor official maritime broadcasts and maintain communication with U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge Channel 16.

The move follows remarks earlier Sunday by President Donald Trump, who said the U.S. Navy would immediately begin blockading the Strait of Hormuz and intercept vessels that had paid tolls to Iran.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, said Iran "will never be able to charge tolls" for passage through the strategic waterway.

He added that the Navy had been instructed to interdict any ship in international waters found to have paid such fees.

"No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas," Trump said.

Speaking with reporters Sunday night, Trump reiterated the blockade going into effect.

"At 10 a.m. tomorrow, we have a blockade going into effect," he told the press gaggle. "Other nations are working, so that Iran will not be able to sell oil and that will be very effective."

The announcement came hours after U.S.-Iran talks ended without a final agreement.

While Trump said discussions "went well" and that "most points were agreed," he noted that differences remain over Iran's nuclear program.