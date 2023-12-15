×
Tags: tim burchett | newsmax | rudy giuliani | lawsuit

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Giuliani Verdict 'Pathetic'

By    |   Friday, 15 December 2023 09:35 PM EST

A jury's verdict that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani must pay $148 million to two former Georgia election workers who claim he defamed them was "pathetic" and "offensive," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday.

The workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, sued Giuliani for defamation regarding the 2020 election that they said upended their lives with racist threats and harassment. Giuliani was helping former President Donald Trump contest his narrow loss to Joe Biden in Georgia in that election.

"It's just ridiculous, the amount," Burchett told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I read what he was accused of, but $148 million, that's just pathetic. Everybody knows that. They're just trying to ruin folks.

"This is a political game within our court system. It's so political that our own Justice Department hasn't even lifted a finger to look at Hunter Biden when the $30 million that have flowed through that family, their crime family, and probably not paid any taxes on it. I don't know if Rudy Giuliani is guilty or not, but it's not in the hundreds of millions of dollars guilty. I just find that offensive."

Burchett said this goes back to a double standard in the U.S. judicial system.

"You have the Bidens and the elite Democrats and the rest of us, and unfortunately this Justice Department, they're blind only in one eye," he said. "They're looking out for the elitists in this cabal."

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

