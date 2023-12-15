Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Hope Giuliani Gets Fair Shake on Appeal

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Friday that the $148 million judgment against former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was likely based on “spurious” accusations and that hopefully the former New York City mayor will get a fair shake when the case goes to appeal.

An eight-person jury on Friday ordered Giuliani to pay a pair of Georgia election workers $148 million in damages for defamation.

During an appearance on “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE,” Biggs said that the verdict seemed “consistent with the weaponization, politicization of the judicial branch.”

“And so that's what it looks like to me,” he said. “I thought the allegations were spurious to begin with, but I mean, when you have that kind of an award against Rudy Giuliani, I do think on an appeal, he's gonna have a chance to have a fair tribunal.”

“I don't know that he was in a fair jury pool to begin with, and so, hopefully, he's going to get a better chance, a better tribunal, going forward,” the Arizona congressman added.

Giuliani called the judgment’s dollar amount “absurd” and told reporters he would appeal the ruling.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com